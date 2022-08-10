Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACAB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACABGet Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, an increase of 1,642.9% from the July 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.00. The stock had a trading volume of 12,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,208. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.97. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $10.02.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter worth about $9,558,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $6,435,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $991,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $1,977,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $7,441,000. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in mobility sector. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp.

