Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Shares Down 7.5%

Shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY – Get Rating) were down 7.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.67 and last traded at $5.74. Approximately 91,080 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 470% from the average daily volume of 15,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on ARGGY shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.03.

About Aston Martin Lagonda Global

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing of vehicles; and brand and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

