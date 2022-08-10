Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token Tops 24-Hour Volume of $227,291.00 (IBFK)

Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token (IBFK) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 9th. In the last week, Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and $227,291.00 worth of Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token coin can currently be bought for $1.89 or 0.00008263 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Concordium (CCD) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000065 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004368 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001582 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002229 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token
Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 601,261 coins.
