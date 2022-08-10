Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.04), Yahoo Finance reports.

Assembly Biosciences Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ASMB stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.17. The stock had a trading volume of 10,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,490. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.89. Assembly Biosciences has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $3.94. The firm has a market cap of $104.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ASMB. StockNews.com raised Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Assembly Biosciences from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.90.

Institutional Trading of Assembly Biosciences

About Assembly Biosciences

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 15,633.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 14,695 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 299.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 23,654 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Assembly Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 68,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Vebicorvir, which as completed Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with chronic HBV infection.

