Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.36, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $238.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.17 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 40.86% and a net margin of 39.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Aspen Technology updated its FY23 guidance to $6.40-$6.89 EPS.

Aspen Technology Stock Performance

Aspen Technology stock traded down $7.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $200.09. 319,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,181. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.90, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $192.79 and a 200 day moving average of $169.50. Aspen Technology has a 12 month low of $122.29 and a 12 month high of $216.15.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AZPN shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Aspen Technology from $176.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Aspen Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspen Technology

In other Aspen Technology news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 4,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total transaction of $637,870.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,435.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZPN. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 1,434.4% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 96.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 13.0% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 18.3% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. 96.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aspen Technology

(Get Rating)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It serves bulk chemicals, consumer packaged goods, downstream, food and beverage, metals and mining, midstream and LNG, pharmaceuticals, polymers, pulp and paper, specialty chemicals, transportation, upstream, and water and wastewater industries; power generation, transmission, and distribution industries; and engineering, procurement, and construction industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.