Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Receives $86.38 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.47.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ARVN shares. Stifel Europe reduced their price target on Arvinas from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Arvinas from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Arvinas from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Arvinas from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th.

ARVN opened at $55.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.52. Arvinas has a 12-month low of $34.90 and a 12-month high of $98.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 2.00.

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $31.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 255.97% and a negative return on equity of 31.16%. Arvinas’s revenue for the quarter was up 469.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.03) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Arvinas will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Arvinas by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,457,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arvinas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Arvinas by 202.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arvinas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,606,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Arvinas by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

