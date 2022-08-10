Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Receives $86.38 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.47.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ARVN shares. Stifel Europe reduced their price target on Arvinas from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Arvinas from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Arvinas from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Arvinas from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th.
Arvinas Trading Down 0.1 %
ARVN opened at $55.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.52. Arvinas has a 12-month low of $34.90 and a 12-month high of $98.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 2.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Arvinas by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,457,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arvinas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Arvinas by 202.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arvinas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,606,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Arvinas by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.
About Arvinas
Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arvinas (ARVN)
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
- This Defense Stock Has Bullish Fundamentals AND Technicals
- CVS and Walgreens Show Why Investment Objectives Matter
- Is Sofi Financial Stock Finally Ready to Pay Off for Investors?
- Are Medtronic And Intuitive Surgical Poised For Big Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.