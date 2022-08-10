Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 47.56% and a negative net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $118.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Arlo Technologies updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$0.17–$0.10 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $(0.17)-(0.10) EPS.

Arlo Technologies Trading Up 8.6 %

ARLO stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.80. 49,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836,968. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.81. Arlo Technologies has a one year low of $5.52 and a one year high of $11.79. The company has a market cap of $677.52 million, a P/E ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 1.62.

Insider Activity at Arlo Technologies

In related news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $175,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 682,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,782,285.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arlo Technologies

About Arlo Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARLO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 239.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,013,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,981,000 after purchasing an additional 714,843 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 90.7% during the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,030,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after purchasing an additional 490,287 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 211.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after purchasing an additional 343,700 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,748,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,355,000 after purchasing an additional 278,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,726,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,758,000 after purchasing an additional 144,979 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allows users to monitor their surroundings; and Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security.

Featured Stories

