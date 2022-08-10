Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.17)-(0.10) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.11). The company issued revenue guidance of $125-135 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $124.15 million. Arlo Technologies also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$0.17–$0.10 EPS.

Arlo Technologies Stock Performance

ARLO traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.18. The stock had a trading volume of 557,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,968. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.66 million, a P/E ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 1.62. Arlo Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.52 and a twelve month high of $11.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.81.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.42 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.27% and a negative return on equity of 47.56%. The business’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arlo Technologies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 25,000 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $175,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 682,209 shares in the company, valued at $4,782,285.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARLO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 239.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,013,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,981,000 after acquiring an additional 714,843 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 90.7% in the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,030,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after buying an additional 490,287 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 211.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,483,000 after buying an additional 343,700 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,748,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,355,000 after buying an additional 278,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Arlo Technologies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,726,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,758,000 after acquiring an additional 144,979 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allows users to monitor their surroundings; and Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security.

