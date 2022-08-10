Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Arko had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 32.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share.
Arko Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ARKO opened at $9.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.66. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.28. Arko has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $10.98.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Arko in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.75 target price on the stock.
Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.
