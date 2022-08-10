Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Arko had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 32.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Arko Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARKO opened at $9.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.66. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.28. Arko has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $10.98.

Get Arko alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Arko in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.75 target price on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Arko Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arko in the 1st quarter worth $1,709,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Arko by 28.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 749,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,822,000 after buying an additional 163,790 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Arko by 4.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,092,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,244,000 after purchasing an additional 163,675 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arko by 117.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 126,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 68,372 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arko in the first quarter valued at approximately $465,000. 56.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.