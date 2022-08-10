Arionum 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $13.00 (ARO)

Arionum (ARO) traded 64.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 10th. Arionum has a market capitalization of $10,810.50 and $13.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Arionum has traded down 62% against the U.S. dollar. One Arionum coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,071.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,695.19 or 0.07347623 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.78 or 0.00159418 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00020624 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.62 or 0.00254095 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $160.14 or 0.00694127 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.85 or 0.00580172 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00005561 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Arionum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. The official website for Arionum is www.arionum.com. Arionum’s official message board is forum.arionum.com. Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arionum is https://reddit.com/r/Arionum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arionum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arionum using one of the exchanges listed above.

