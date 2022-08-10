Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (ARGO) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.

Argo Group International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% per year over the last three years. Argo Group International has a dividend payout ratio of 25.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Argo Group International to earn $4.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.5%.

Argo Group International Stock Performance

Shares of ARGO opened at $26.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.28 and a 200-day moving average of $40.80. Argo Group International has a one year low of $25.88 and a one year high of $61.29. The company has a market cap of $926.74 million, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.23). Argo Group International had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 4.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Argo Group International will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Argo Group International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Compass Point lowered shares of Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Argo Group International

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Argo Group International by 14.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Argo Group International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,194,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,610,000 after purchasing an additional 21,380 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Argo Group International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,237,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,663,000 after buying an additional 28,602 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Argo Group International by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 16,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 373,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,417,000 after acquiring an additional 7,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

Further Reading

