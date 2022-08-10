Ardor (ARDR) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.57 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000480 BTC on major exchanges. Ardor has a market capitalization of $109.86 million and $3.57 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00120569 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00023302 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000627 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001484 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.04 or 0.00266595 BTC.
- Helium (HNT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00036452 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00009447 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000269 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000127 BTC.
Ardor Profile
Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official message board is nxtforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Ardor
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.