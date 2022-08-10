Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.53.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ASC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Ardmore Shipping from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the second quarter worth $1,200,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the second quarter worth $116,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 4.8% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 140,659 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 6,392 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the second quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the second quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

ASC stock opened at $9.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $322.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.19 and a beta of 0.36. Ardmore Shipping has a 1-year low of $3.07 and a 1-year high of $9.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.98.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.19. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 0.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ardmore Shipping will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

