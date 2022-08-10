Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ARCT. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $86.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $83.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arcturus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Shares of ARCT opened at $18.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $481.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.71. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.70 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.11 and a 200-day moving average of $20.72.

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $5.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 81.21% and a negative net margin of 1,282.62%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.15) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -6.71 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. ACT Capital Management LLC grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC now owns 479,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,743,000 after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 632.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after acquiring an additional 110,195 shares during the last quarter. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

