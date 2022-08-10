Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) EVP Melissa M. Miller Sells 31,122 Shares

Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) EVP Melissa M. Miller sold 31,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $880,130.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,892,667.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Arconic Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ARNC traded up $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.21. The stock had a trading volume of 41,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,306. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.32 and its 200 day moving average is $27.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.63. Arconic Co. has a 52 week low of $22.45 and a 52 week high of $36.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.61.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Arconic had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 9.28%. Arconic’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arconic Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Arconic during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Arconic during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arconic by 319.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Arconic during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Arconic during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Arconic from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Arconic from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

About Arconic

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

