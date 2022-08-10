Arbidex (ABX) Market Capitalization Achieves $15,740.57

Arbidex (ABX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One Arbidex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Arbidex has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar. Arbidex has a market capitalization of $15,740.57 and $478.00 worth of Arbidex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,652.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004227 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004226 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003898 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004237 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00038722 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.97 or 0.00130940 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00065151 BTC.

Arbidex Coin Profile

Arbidex (CRYPTO:ABX) is a coin. Arbidex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,561,171 coins. The official message board for Arbidex is medium.com/@arbidexpromo. Arbidex’s official website is www.arbidex.uk.com. Arbidex’s official Twitter account is @ArbidexToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Arbidex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbidex is a trading platform that connects major exchanges within a single-window interface. Arbidex is connected to the exchanges using an API interface, receiving and analyzing up-to-date data: it scans asset prices on each particular exchange in real-time. Arbidex allows users to trade via one platform account across all the exchanges at one time. This is done through Arbidex’s corporate accounts that are used directly for trading on specific exchanges. The use of corporate accounts also offers users an additional advantage – reduced trading commissions: the minimum fees are 0.05% for “ultimate” users. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbidex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arbidex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arbidex using one of the exchanges listed above.

