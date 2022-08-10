AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a negative net margin of 1,128.26%.

AquaBounty Technologies Stock Performance

AquaBounty Technologies stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.46. The company had a trading volume of 15,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,948. AquaBounty Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $5.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 43.90, a quick ratio of 43.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AquaBounty Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AQB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 9.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,301,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 363,601 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 70.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,764,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,039,000 after buying an additional 1,553,646 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 12.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,100,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 120,711 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 11.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 507,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 50,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 9.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 14,882 shares in the last quarter. 52.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AquaBounty Technologies Company Profile

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing productivity in the commercial aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. The company engages in genetic, genomic, and fish health and nutrition research activities. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption; and sells conventional Atlantic salmon, salmon eggs, fry, and byproducts.

