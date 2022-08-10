Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Stock Holdings Raised by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,171,717 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 143,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.43% of Aptiv worth $140,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 137.4% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Aptiv by 1,204.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 961.4% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 467 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Aptiv from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen cut their price objective on Aptiv to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $155.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.00.

Aptiv Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of APTV stock opened at $99.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.63. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $84.14 and a fifty-two week high of $180.81. The company has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.74, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.20.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.36). Aptiv had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Aptiv

In other news, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total value of $217,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,302.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total transaction of $734,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 652,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,519,151.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total transaction of $217,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,302.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,492. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

