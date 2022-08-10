Aperam S.A. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $6.07 Per Share (OTCMKTS:APEMY)

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Aperam in a research note issued on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now expects that the company will post earnings of $6.07 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.31. The consensus estimate for Aperam’s current full-year earnings is $9.94 per share.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Aperam from €67.00 ($68.37) to €68.00 ($69.39) in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Aperam from €57.00 ($58.16) to €55.00 ($56.12) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America cut Aperam from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Aperam from €51.00 ($52.04) to €50.00 ($51.02) in a report on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aperam has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.
Aperam Price Performance
Aperam Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.4804 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.94%. Aperam’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.62%.
About Aperam
Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aperam (APEMY)
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
- CVS and Walgreens Show Why Investment Objectives Matter
- This Defense Stock Has Bullish Fundamentals AND Technicals
- Is Sofi Financial Stock Finally Ready to Pay Off for Investors?
- Are Medtronic And Intuitive Surgical Poised For Big Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Aperam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aperam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.