Aperam S.A. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $6.07 Per Share (OTCMKTS:APEMY)

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Aperam in a research note issued on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now expects that the company will post earnings of $6.07 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.31. The consensus estimate for Aperam’s current full-year earnings is $9.94 per share.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Aperam from €67.00 ($68.37) to €68.00 ($69.39) in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Aperam from €57.00 ($58.16) to €55.00 ($56.12) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America cut Aperam from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Aperam from €51.00 ($52.04) to €50.00 ($51.02) in a report on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aperam has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

OTCMKTS APEMY opened at $30.08 on Monday. Aperam has a twelve month low of $25.85 and a twelve month high of $65.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.18.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.4804 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.94%. Aperam’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.62%.

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

