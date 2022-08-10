Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Reaches New 1-Year High at $55.86

Shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$55.86 and last traded at C$55.43, with a volume of 36160 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$47.26.

Several analysts have commented on AND shares. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$56.00 to C$54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. National Bankshares raised shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$50.00 to C$54.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$52.00 to C$48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$50.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.44, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$46.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$47.16.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

