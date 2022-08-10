Analyzing Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNPIY) & Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU)

Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNPIY – Get Rating) and Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of Huaneng Power International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.9% of Central Puerto shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Huaneng Power International alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Huaneng Power International and Central Puerto, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Huaneng Power International 0 0 0 0 N/A Central Puerto 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Huaneng Power International has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Central Puerto has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Huaneng Power International and Central Puerto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huaneng Power International -6.60% -10.78% -3.10% Central Puerto 5.91% 5.29% 3.24%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Huaneng Power International and Central Puerto’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huaneng Power International $32.09 billion 0.21 -$1.65 billion ($6.60) -2.66 Central Puerto $600.19 million 0.96 -$7.79 million $0.22 17.45

Central Puerto has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Huaneng Power International. Huaneng Power International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Central Puerto, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Central Puerto beats Huaneng Power International on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Huaneng Power International

(Get Rating)

Huaneng Power International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electric power to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects. The company also generates power from gas turbine, hydro, wind, photovoltaic, coal-fired, and biomass resources. In addition, it is involved in the sale of coal ash and lime; cargo loading and storage; port, warehousing, and conveying activities; photovoltaic power generation projects development and construction; and provision of thermal energy and cold energy services, as well as thermal heating services. Further, the company engages in the repair and maintenance of power equipment; supply of steam and hot water; plumbing pipe installation and repair; and energy engineering construction activities. Additionally, it is involved in the provision of transportation services; construction and operation of electricity distribution networks and heating pipe networks; energy supply, energy transmission, and substation project contracting activities; cargo handling and transportation; and port management, investment, and development activities. The company engages in the management of industrial water and waste, as well as provides environment engineering, and information technology and management consulting services. It also sells raw and processed coal; and offers central heat and desalinated water services. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a controlled generating capacity of 118,695 megawatts and an equity-based installed capacity of 103,875 megawatts. Huaneng Power International, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Central Puerto

(Get Rating)

Central Puerto S.A. generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. It also produces steam. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants, one hydroelectric generation plant, and seven wind farms with a total installed capacity of 4,809 MW. Central Puerto S.A. was founded in 1898 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Receive News & Ratings for Huaneng Power International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huaneng Power International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.