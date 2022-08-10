Analysts Set Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) PT at C$27.11

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$27.11.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TPZ. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$26.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Get Topaz Energy alerts:

Topaz Energy Price Performance

Shares of TPZ opened at C$20.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$2.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16. Topaz Energy has a 1-year low of C$14.90 and a 1-year high of C$24.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$20.94. The company has a current ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.96.

Topaz Energy Cuts Dividend

Topaz Energy ( TSE:TPZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$117.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$106.80 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Topaz Energy will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Topaz Energy’s payout ratio is presently 180.65%.

About Topaz Energy

(Get Rating)

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Topaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.