Analysts Set Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Price Target at $1,241.50

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,241.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HRGLY. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,250 ($15.10) to GBX 925 ($11.18) in a research report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,060 ($12.81) to GBX 770 ($9.30) in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Investec raised Hargreaves Lansdown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Hargreaves Lansdown Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:HRGLY opened at $23.27 on Wednesday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12-month low of $18.30 and a 12-month high of $43.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.63.

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

