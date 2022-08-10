Analysts Set Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) Price Target at $17.25

Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.25.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARBK shares. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Argo Blockchain from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Argo Blockchain from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Argo Blockchain from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Argo Blockchain from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Argo Blockchain in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain during the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Connective Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain during the 4th quarter worth $159,000. 1.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARBK opened at $5.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.20. Argo Blockchain has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $21.00.

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

