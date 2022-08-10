Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Expedia Group (EXPE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE):

8/9/2022 – Expedia Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to $216.00.

8/9/2022 – Expedia Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Atlantic Securities to $125.00.

8/5/2022 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $157.00 to $161.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/5/2022 – Expedia Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $172.00 to $132.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/1/2022 – Expedia Group had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $183.00 to $108.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/1/2022 – Expedia Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $235.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/14/2022 – Expedia Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $240.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/7/2022 – Expedia Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $222.00 to $154.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

6/29/2022 – Expedia Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $206.00 to $125.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/28/2022 – Expedia Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $225.00 to $155.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/22/2022 – Expedia Group had its “mkt perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities.

6/20/2022 – Expedia Group was given a new $202.00 price target on by analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets.

6/16/2022 – Expedia Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $200.00 to $118.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/15/2022 – Expedia Group had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $235.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.65. 2,174,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,279,733. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.98. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.70 and a twelve month high of $217.72. The stock has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.57, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.39. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.77) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $46,669.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,749.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,574 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Expedia Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

