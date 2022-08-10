Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 54.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 358,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,396 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $59,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $1,092,374,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 473.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,267,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $374,488,000 after buying an additional 1,871,658 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 1,631.1% in the 4th quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 842,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,155,000 after purchasing an additional 794,198 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in Analog Devices by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,728,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $615,903,000 after buying an additional 614,177 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,482,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,775,912,000 after purchasing an additional 569,252 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.34, for a total value of $1,192,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,347,331.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.34, for a total transaction of $1,192,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,347,331.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $239,501.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,236 shares of company stock valued at $4,360,291. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.79.

ADI traded up $4.52 on Wednesday, hitting $174.89. The company had a trading volume of 52,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,683,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.50 and a 52-week high of $191.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.12%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

