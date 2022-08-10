Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.08–$0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $59.50 million-$60.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $59.52 million. Amplitude also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.36–$0.34 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Amplitude from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Amplitude from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Amplitude from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amplitude has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.88.

Get Amplitude alerts:

Amplitude Stock Performance

AMPL opened at $17.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.18. Amplitude has a 1 year low of $13.42 and a 1 year high of $87.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a PE ratio of -11.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplitude

Amplitude ( NASDAQ:AMPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. Amplitude had a negative net margin of 51.07% and a negative return on equity of 24.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amplitude will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Amplitude by 1,972.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 552,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,190,000 after purchasing an additional 526,191 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Amplitude in the first quarter worth $28,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Amplitude by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 385,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,101,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Amplitude by 44.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 9,195 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amplitude by 32.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,922,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,291,000 after purchasing an additional 952,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

About Amplitude

(Get Rating)

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.