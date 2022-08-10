American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,200 shares, a decrease of 80.7% from the July 15th total of 280,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

American Rebel Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ AREB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.77. 281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,710,916. American Rebel has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $7.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AREB. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Rebel during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Rebel during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of American Rebel in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. 8.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Rebel Company Profile

American Rebel Holdings, Inc designs and markets branded safes, and personal security and self-defense products. The company offers home, office, and personal safes, as well as vault doors; concealed carry backpacks; and a range of concealed carry jackets, vests, coats, and T-shirts for men and women.

