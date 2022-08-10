AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Stock Set to Split on Monday, August 22nd

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) shares are set to split on Monday, August 22nd. The 2-1 split was announced on Monday, August 22nd. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, August 22nd.

AMC Entertainment Stock Up 5.4 %

AMC traded up $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.67. 63,630,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,303,313. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.61 and its 200 day moving average is $15.96. AMC Entertainment has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $52.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 1.65.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.71) earnings per share. AMC Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 162.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

AMC Entertainment Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMC. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Insider Transactions at AMC Entertainment

In other news, CAO Chris A. Cox sold 12,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMC Entertainment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 150.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 417.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 862.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 136.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

See Also

