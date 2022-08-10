Alpha Quark Token Price Tops $1.54 on Major Exchanges (AQT)

Alpha Quark Token (AQT) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One Alpha Quark Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.54 or 0.00006430 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alpha Quark Token has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. Alpha Quark Token has a total market capitalization of $40.94 million and $7.16 million worth of Alpha Quark Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Alpha Quark Token Coin Profile

Alpha Quark Token (CRYPTO:AQT) is a coin. Alpha Quark Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,640,784 coins. Alpha Quark Token’s official website is alphaquark.io. Alpha Quark Token’s official Twitter account is @Alphaquark_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Alpha Quark Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Quark is a global mobile application which enables people to transfer digital asset easily. Moreover, Alpha Quark provides services for purchasement of digitalized intangible assets such as intellectual property, supply them to the market through auction sales, and provides a service that allows trading of intellectual property rights between members. Alpha Quark Token (AQT) is ERC-20 compatible distributed on the Ethereum blockchain according to a related ERC-20 smart contract the “Alpha Quark Token”. “

