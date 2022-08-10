Alchemy Pay Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $20.27 Million (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 10th. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0157 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. Alchemy Pay has a market capitalization of $77.39 million and $20.27 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.56 or 0.00320038 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00122334 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00091489 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003316 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000310 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 28.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,919,621,586 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io. The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS.

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

