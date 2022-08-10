Akroma 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $118.00 (AKA)

Akroma (AKA) traded 314.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. During the last week, Akroma has traded up 308.6% against the US dollar. One Akroma coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Akroma has a total market capitalization of $18,333.99 and approximately $118.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,831.04 or 0.07661130 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.69 or 0.00161893 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000011 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

MeetPle (MPT) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000107 BTC.

About Akroma

Akroma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma. The official website for Akroma is akroma.io.

Buying and Selling Akroma

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akroma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

