Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 94.9% from the July 15th total of 67,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akari Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 667,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Akari Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd boosted its position in Akari Therapeutics by 45.7% in the first quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 130,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 41,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Trading Up 8.4 %

AKTX traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.55. The stock had a trading volume of 119,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,804. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $91.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.28. Akari Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $1.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Akari Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Akari Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.

