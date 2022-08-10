Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.04, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $903.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.75 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share.

Akamai Technologies Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:AKAM traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $95.08. 1,525,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,686,744. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.53. Akamai Technologies has a twelve month low of $85.90 and a twelve month high of $123.25. The company has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AKAM. Citigroup lowered Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $118.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Akamai Technologies

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.68, for a total transaction of $488,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 19,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,738. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,810 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 50.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 635 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,598 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

See Also

