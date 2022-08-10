Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Air T from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.
Air T Stock Performance
Shares of AIRT stock opened at $15.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. The firm has a market cap of $43.52 million, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.26. Air T has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $43.05.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Air T stock. DCF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the quarter. DCF Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Air T worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Air T
Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services.
