AIOZ Network (AIOZ) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $362,516.00

AIOZ Network (AIOZ) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 9th. One AIOZ Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0712 or 0.00000309 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, AIOZ Network has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. AIOZ Network has a total market cap of $45.02 million and approximately $362,516.00 worth of AIOZ Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,064.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004336 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004336 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003852 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004330 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00037387 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00129033 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00064125 BTC.

AIOZ Network Coin Profile

AIOZ Network (CRYPTO:AIOZ) is a coin. AIOZ Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 631,934,805 coins. AIOZ Network’s official Twitter account is @AIOZNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “AIOZ Network is a distributed CDN built on our very own Blockchain. On AIOZ Network, users share redundant memory, storage and bandwidth resources to create a vast CDN capable of powering streaming platforms anywhere in the world. It aims to change the way the world streams videos. To better understand this, imagine that you're watching a video on your phone. Today that video streams from a content delivery network (CDN). A CDN is a system of servers in various locations storing and delivering content to viewers and their devices – like a video you watch on your phone. AIOZ Network creates a distributed content delivery network (dCDN) and represents a major shift in the way the world streams video. On a dCDN, a video comes from one of many Nodes – a regular person paid to store and deliver content from their device with the help of an app. The app harnesses the device's unused resources such as extra computing power, bandwidth, and storage. “

