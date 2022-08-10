Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.89-$0.94 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16-$1.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion. Agiliti also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.89-$0.94 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Agiliti from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Get Agiliti alerts:

Agiliti Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE AGTI traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.35. The stock had a trading volume of 286,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,686. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.46, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.26. Agiliti has a 1-year low of $16.09 and a 1-year high of $26.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Agiliti ( NYSE:AGTI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. Agiliti had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $294.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Agiliti will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bettyann Bird sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $225,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,216.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 7,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $143,114.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 927,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,670,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bettyann Bird sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $225,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,216.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,081 shares of company stock worth $1,867,711. 4.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agiliti

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Agiliti by 398.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 47,540 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Agiliti by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,466,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,145,000 after buying an additional 500,541 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Agiliti by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Agiliti by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 500,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,554,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agiliti by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares during the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agiliti

(Get Rating)

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.