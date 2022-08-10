Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS.

Agenus Price Performance

NASDAQ:AGEN traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,577,036. Agenus has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $6.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.20 and its 200-day moving average is $2.29. The company has a market cap of $743.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.30 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agenus

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGEN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Agenus by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,402,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,270,000 after buying an additional 767,856 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Agenus by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,955,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,171,000 after buying an additional 305,949 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Agenus by 77.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,922,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,110,000 after buying an additional 2,143,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Agenus by 4.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,692,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after buying an additional 64,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Agenus by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 767,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. 65.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Agenus Company Profile

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Agenus from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

