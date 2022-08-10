African Gold Acquisition (NYSE:AGAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 9,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 92,585 shares.The stock last traded at $9.85 and had previously closed at $9.85.

African Gold Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.78.

Get African Gold Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On African Gold Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGAC. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of African Gold Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Tegean Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of African Gold Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of African Gold Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $315,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of African Gold Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,155,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of African Gold Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,922,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

African Gold Acquisition Company Profile

African Gold Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger or mergers, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. African Gold Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for African Gold Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for African Gold Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.