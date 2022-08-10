AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. AFC Gamma had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 57.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share.
AFC Gamma Stock Up 1.4 %
NASDAQ AFCG traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.09. 5,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,874. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.77. AFC Gamma has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The stock has a market cap of $357.15 million, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.18.
AFC Gamma Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.38%. This is a boost from AFC Gamma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. AFC Gamma’s payout ratio is 127.27%.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFCG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 32.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 776,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,842,000 after purchasing an additional 190,609 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 12.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,208,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 29.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 201,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 46,503 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 13.5% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 344,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,595,000 after purchasing an additional 40,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 7.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 566,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,828,000 after purchasing an additional 40,915 shares in the last quarter. 37.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, Compass Point reduced their price objective on AFC Gamma from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.
AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.
