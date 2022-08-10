AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. AFC Gamma had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 57.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share.

AFC Gamma Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ AFCG traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.09. 5,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,874. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.77. AFC Gamma has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The stock has a market cap of $357.15 million, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.18.

AFC Gamma Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.38%. This is a boost from AFC Gamma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. AFC Gamma’s payout ratio is 127.27%.

In other AFC Gamma news, CEO Leonard M. Tannenbaum bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $79,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Leonard M. Tannenbaum bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.85 per share, for a total transaction of $79,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $79,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jonathan Gilbert Kalikow bought 57,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.62 per share, with a total value of $899,712.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 97,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 63,600 shares of company stock valued at $995,842 over the last ninety days. 28.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFCG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 32.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 776,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,842,000 after purchasing an additional 190,609 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 12.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,208,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 29.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 201,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 46,503 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 13.5% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 344,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,595,000 after purchasing an additional 40,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 7.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 566,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,828,000 after purchasing an additional 40,915 shares in the last quarter. 37.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Compass Point reduced their price objective on AFC Gamma from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

