Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.27 and last traded at $4.42. 9,838 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,243,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on AEVA. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Aeva Technologies from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Aeva Technologies Stock Down 7.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $890.65 million, a PE ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Trading of Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies ( NYSE:AEVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Aeva Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,407.47% and a negative return on equity of 26.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aeva Technologies, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canaan Partners XI LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,748,000. FIFTHDELTA Ltd boosted its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 139.3% in the first quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 2,829,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,804 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Aeva Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,949,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 26,828,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,167,000 after purchasing an additional 418,864 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 6,782,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,275,000 after buying an additional 249,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.

Featured Stories

