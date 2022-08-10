Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVAGet Rating)’s stock price fell 3.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.27 and last traded at $4.42. 9,838 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,243,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on AEVA. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Aeva Technologies from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Aeva Technologies Stock Down 7.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $890.65 million, a PE ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 0.87.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVAGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Aeva Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,407.47% and a negative return on equity of 26.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aeva Technologies, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Aeva Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canaan Partners XI LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,748,000. FIFTHDELTA Ltd boosted its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 139.3% in the first quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 2,829,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,804 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Aeva Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,949,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 26,828,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,167,000 after purchasing an additional 418,864 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 6,782,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,275,000 after buying an additional 249,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.

Featured Stories

