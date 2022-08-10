ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. ADC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 242.69% and a negative return on equity of 102.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.95) earnings per share.

ADC Therapeutics Stock Performance

NYSE:ADCT traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $8.18. 3,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 6.72. The firm has a market cap of $563.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.13. ADC Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.52 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADC Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in ADC Therapeutics by 12.2% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 312,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ADC Therapeutics by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 10,372 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 446.1% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 248,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 202,876 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 16.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 67,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 9,780 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 1,270.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADCT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL in second-line transplant-ineligible patients; and Phase I clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).

Featured Stories

