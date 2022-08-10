Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ADMP stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.50. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $1.48.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock. Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. ( NASDAQ:ADMP Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 70,513 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. 9.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory, and inflammatory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise SYMJEPI epinephrine pre-filled syringe injectable products for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products for the treatment of asthma; and naloxone injection for the treatment of opioid overdose.

