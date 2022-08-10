Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Price Up 11.7% Over Last Week

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 10th. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can currently be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and $393,180.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,677.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,821.83 or 0.07694476 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.31 or 0.00161818 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00019904 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.36 or 0.00259160 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.10 or 0.00705763 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $140.66 or 0.00594095 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00005614 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

AAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

