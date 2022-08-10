Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Sold by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,614 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP owned 0.72% of Acuity Brands worth $46,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Acuity Brands by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Acuity Brands by 277.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Acuity Brands by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 34,394 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,282,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in Acuity Brands by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Acuity Brands by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,791 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AYI shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Acuity Brands from $241.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Acuity Brands to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. William Blair cut Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.57.

NYSE AYI traded up $5.06 on Wednesday, reaching $178.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.86. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.71 and a 12-month high of $224.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.58.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.50. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.01%.

In other news, Director Laura O’shaughnessy acquired 575 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $174.54 per share, for a total transaction of $100,360.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,479 shares in the company, valued at $258,144.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.47, for a total value of $160,787.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,805.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Laura O’shaughnessy bought 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $174.54 per share, for a total transaction of $100,360.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,144.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

