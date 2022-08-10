Acasti Pharma (ACST) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 11th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. On average, analysts expect Acasti Pharma to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Acasti Pharma Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Acasti Pharma stock opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.36 million, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.68. Acasti Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $3.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acasti Pharma

Acasti Pharma Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Acasti Pharma stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Acasti Pharma Inc. ( NASDAQ:ACST Get Rating ) by 174.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,962 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.13% of Acasti Pharma worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

