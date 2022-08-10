Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Shares Up 11.5%

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) shot up 11.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.10 and last traded at $20.10. 96,344 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,011,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.02.

Several research firms have commented on ANF. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $59.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.17. The company has a market capitalization of $960.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $812.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.33 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

