AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Issues Earnings Results

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $45.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.22 million. AbCellera Biologics had a net margin of 41.87% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS.

AbCellera Biologics Trading Up 16.4 %

Shares of ABCL traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.93. The stock had a trading volume of 334,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,230,786. AbCellera Biologics has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $22.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36 and a beta of -1.13.

In related news, CFO Andrew Booth acquired 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.79 per share, for a total transaction of $492,150.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 138,500 shares in the company, valued at $801,915. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Veronique Lecault acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,268,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 1,770,122 shares in the company, valued at $11,222,573.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Booth acquired 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.79 per share, for a total transaction of $492,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 138,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,915. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,812,928 shares of company stock worth $11,713,485 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,731,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,885,000 after acquiring an additional 314,449 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 55.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,288,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,558,000 after purchasing an additional 460,153 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter worth about $6,124,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in AbCellera Biologics by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 269,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 89,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in AbCellera Biologics by 83.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 68,844 shares during the last quarter. 39.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AbCellera Biologics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

