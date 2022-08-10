a2 Milk (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) Stock Price Up 1.2%

The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.45 and last traded at $3.44. Approximately 10,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 142% from the average daily volume of 4,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

Separately, CLSA cut a2 Milk from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.41.

The a2 Milk Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, sells A2 protein type branded milk and related products in Australia, New Zealand, China, other Asian countries, and the United States. The company offers fresh milk under the a2 Milk brand; and infant formula under the a2 Platinum brand. The company was formerly known as A2 Corporation Limited and changed its name to The a2 Milk Company Limited in April 2014.

