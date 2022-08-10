9,228 Shares in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Acquired by Provence Wealth Management Group

Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 147,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,250,000 after buying an additional 28,594 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 198.5% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 35,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 47,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

BKLN traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.40. 259,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,644,471. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $20.13 and a 52-week high of $22.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.31.

